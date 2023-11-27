Safety Tips for Cashless Transactions

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Dec 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): During an address, Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry said it is important to pay attention to debit and credit card transactions as it is a time when consumers are most vulnerable.

He offered tips that can be followed for these transactions.

“Report any suspicious activity on your card immediately. Never lend your card to anyone, neither your friends, your family, I would not say your girlfriend. Always destroy receipts by using a shredder, cutting them into small pieces, or tearing them up. Never put your card number on a postcard or the outside of envelopes or on a photo that you may place online. Do not give out your card number over the phone unless you have initiated the transaction or that you know the company to be a reputable one.

The Deputy Commissioner ended by encouraging everyone to make safety a priority this season.