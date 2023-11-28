Safaree Reportedly Dating Ne-Yo’s Ex-Wife Crystal Smith, Fans React

Safaree is reportedly dating R&B singer Ne-Yo’s ex-wife Crystal Renay Smith.

Crystal and Ne-Yo were divorced earlier this year after she alleged that he had cheated on her multiple times during the marriage. Ne-Yo has never confirmed or denied the rumors, but he does have two children born to another woman during the time he was married to Crystal.

However, despite Ne-Yo finding and losing love since he and his alleged side chick, Sade, are not in court battling over child custody, his ex-wife might be the last one laughing as she appears to be in love and has moved on with Safaree.

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo

Blogger Tasha K claimed she pieced the puzzle together by comparing photo backgrounds, necklaces, and a mystery man posted by Crystal on her Instagram Story, to conclude that the two are dating.

In one photo, Crystal is seen kissing a man whose face she blocks out with the heart emoji. However, fans believe that the body build of the man belongs to Safaree. In another photo, Safaree’s gold necklace with a Queen of Egypt pendant is also compared to a similar one worn by Crystal in recent images in a formal outfit and one she shared of her just chilling at home.

She is also seen smiling while sitting in the background of what looks like an event being emceed by Safaree. Neither Crystal nor Safaree has addressed the speculations, but fans, as expected, reacted to the reports.

“Crystal girl You didn’t see that vein popping outta Erica’s neck,” one fan said. “I know people itching and burning down there people literally sharing the same people in a small circle the industry is just so off now,” another fan said.

“Yall be running from one train wreck, directly into the next. Sis, just be single and HEAL first,” another wrote.

Safaree Samuels is currently a cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Miami, after moving from Atlanta last year following his divorce from Erica Mena. The reality TV star/rapper was dating Amara La Negra on the show, but it appears that they’ve since ended their romance, with Amara previously hinting that it was part of their storylines on the show.

Fans are already speculating that Crystal Smith could be the next celebrity to join the Love and Hip Hop franchise cast after producers fired Erica Mena for racist remarks against Spice.