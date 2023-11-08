Saddlers Secondary School Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant Rep Receives Sash

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 13, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom):The Saddlers Secondary School came alive on Thursday as the school sashed its representative for the upcoming Sugar Mas 52 Miss Teen St. Kitts And Nevis Pageant, Victoria Eloi at a ceremony on the school’s compound.

Miss. Eloi entered the ceremony with great fanfare as she introduced herself to her fellow schoolmates and spoke of what she will be bringing to the competition.

Saddlers Secondary School’s Miss Teen St. Kitts And Nevis Pageant Representative, Victoria Eloi

“Prepare yourself for a sweet taste of victory. Greetings, Saddler’s Secondary, I am 15-year-old, Victoria Eloi, your representative in this year’s Miss Teen St. Kiss and Nevis Pageant. Come and witness glamour, innovation, and intelligence at its finest on December 19th, 8pm sharp. Wolf Nation!-It’s a dawn of a new era, and it’s time to take what’s ours. So, mark the date and don’t be late set for contestant number eight.”

Saddlers Secondary School’s Victoria Eloi, will be going up against Cyanna Johnson of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, Tiaunna Warner of Washington Archibald High, Avonnie Wyatt of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Destiny Huggins of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School, Shante Hendrickson of the Nevis Sixth Form College, Kaitlyn Wilson of Basseterre High and Taiyonce Liburd of Verchilds High.

The Republic Bank Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant will be held on 19th December at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.