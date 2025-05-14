S.L. Horsford Finance donates to govt to improve road infrastructure across… 

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis has received a donation from S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited. The donation was given to the Sustainable Road Safety Project (SRSP) Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee.

The aim of the donation was to help in the improvement of national road safety in the country. The enhancements will help in improving travel and movement within the island nation.

Atttorney-General and SRSP Chairperson, Garth Wilkin received a cheque for EC $16,000 from Kasia Walters, Insurance Manager of S.L. Horsford Finance Company. This donation amount will help in funding the design, manufacturing, and installation of new high-visibility traffic signage and road markings.

The upgrades will be done at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Roundabout. The road connects Frigate Bay Road, Kim Collins Highway, Pond Road, and Bird Rock Road.

This road is a high-traffic intersection and SRSP is developing this roundabout as a model site for national road signage modernisation. The authorities believe that the initiative is part of a broader push to enhance road user awareness.

The new development will help in reducing accidents, and improve traffic efficiency all over the island.

The funds from the S.L. Horsford Finance Company donation will also produce a public education video series which will help in raising awareness about responsible road use. The videos will teach about traffic laws, responsible driving behaviour, and the importance of road safety signage.

The authorities want to bring the number of road accident deaths and serious injuries to Zero by the year 2030. The initiative is being taken up by the public and private sector in a partnership setup.

The aim of the partnership is to improve national infrastructure in the country. The authorities extended their sincere gratitude to Guardian Group, through S.L. Horsford Finance Company Limited.

The donation from the S.L. Horsford Finance Company will help in improving road infrastructure all over the country. The Attorney General Garth Wilkin said that the private sector should continue to extend their support to the government as they work to make roads safer forthe community.