Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a damaged residential building following an air attack in Zaporizhzhia on December 17, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Video Duration 02 minutes 28 seconds play-arrow02:28

Moscow's frozen funds: EU considers loan to Kyiv backed by Russian assets

By Federica Marsi and Maziar Motamedi

Published On 18 Dec 202518 Dec 2025

  • European Union leaders will gather in Brussels in the coming hours and hold a vote on whether they are able to use nearly $200bn in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine over the next two years.
  • Inside Ukraine, Russian forces have carried out a number of attacks across the country, injuring dozens of people, including in Kryvyi Rih city, as well as Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.