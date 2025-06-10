Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202 

PM Drew presents Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen security and rehabilitation

PM Drew announces appointment of St Kitts and Nevis’ first-ever emergency room (ER) specialist

St Kitts and Nevis trains fisherfolk in Caribbean King Crab farming

CPL 2025: Jason Holder leaves Barbados Royals after 13 years, joins St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

21 May 2025

14 May 2025

29 May 2025

20 May 2025

Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10: