RSV, COVID, influenza cases increasing on St Kitts and Nevis Loop Cayman Islands

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has urged islanders to take precautions as the country is reporting rising levels of influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement from the Health Ministry noted that the country is presently in the midst of the flu season, which runs from November to March each year.

“It is recommended that you visit your regular doctor or the district medical officer at the nearest health centre if you develop any symptoms of the flu. Persons are also encouraged to remain at home until fully recovered and to wear masks to prevent the transmission of the virus if contracted,” the ministry said.

The ministry added it is monitoring the emergence of the Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19, XBB.1.5, which is surging in the northeastern USA.

XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible COVID-19 variant that has been detected so far.