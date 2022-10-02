RSCNPF Thanks Valston Graham for His Service, Bids Him Farewell

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2022 (RSCNPF): Members of the High Command and several other ranks of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) thanked Valston Graham for his years of dedicated cooperation with the organization and his contribution to the administration of justice in the Federation at a farewell ceremony on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The event was organized by Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy who told the gathering that he thought it was important for the organization to show its appreciation to Mr. Graham who served as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for the past six years. Mr. Graham recently demitted office.

Speaking at the ceremony which was held at the Police Training School, Commissioner Brandy said, “…although from time to time we don’t see eye to eye in certain things, I think I am man enough to say farewell to the DPP and I think we have benefited tremendously from the DPP’s wealth of knowledge…so I think the DPP has done an excellent job and I think we all can testify that we are in a better position in the force because of the experience and the learning that we got from the learned DPP.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andre Mitchell gave brief remarks and described the event as a time to celebrate Mr. Graham’s work.

“We worked together to provide training for the detectives…it didn’t stop there. The DPP organised and pushed legislation with regards to the committal proceedings, hence eliminating the preliminary inquiry stage of the trial. He was instrumental in obtaining the audio-visual machines for investigative interviewing. Today, those machines are being used almost always in major crimes and with much success,” ACP Mitchell said. “I’m just highlighting some of the things that Mr. Graham Esquire would have done. If I recount everything it would take me all day Mr. DPP. His relationship with the Police has resulted in many major convictions…I know it was one of the best conversion rates for charging and prosecuting in the OECS.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams said that his relationship went beyond the professional, stating that he considered Mr. Graham family.

“Whatever you do in your future endeavours I will be there to support you. Just remember, the way that it started is the way I would want it to continue. We have always been good friends…let us continue doing that. I hope God continues to bless you and your family and I wish you all the best in whatever you plan to do in the future,” said ACP Adams.

In response, Mr. Graham spoke fondly of the friendships he made during his tenure. He also spoke highly of the level of cooperation he had with the staff at the DPP’s Office and the Police Force.

“I take pleasure from my service here, and when I say that I don’t mean from a personal beneficial point of view. I think one of the things when we look at what the success is that the police force has had over the years, recent years, and when one looks at the results that the DPP’s office have also had, it’s not the work of any one man. Instead it’s the work of networking and teamwork,” Mr. Graham noted.

Many of the other Police Officers who spoke referred to the ease with which they could reach out to Mr. Graham for pre-charge advice, the usefulness of his experience as a former Police Officer, and his drive to assist with training those who worked in and with his office.