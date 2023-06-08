Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Presents 19 Scholarships To Tertiary Students

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) through its parent company Adtalem Global Education presented 19 scholarships at the sixth annual Ross University Scholarship Awards ceremony at the Auditorium on the school’s campus on Wednesday.

This is the sixth year of the scholarship program supporting academically deserving students with a financial need and the opportunity to study at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dean of the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Sean Callanan congratulated the students on the work they have done to be presented with the scholarship.

“Congratulations, students. You’ve been really the ones that have won these scholarships because it’s everything that you have done and we hope it’s a little boost to you to continue to do what you’re doing, because it’s a validation that what you’re doing is right,” he said. We look forward to you being future leaders within the Federation and beyond and we even have a few future veterinarians within this group as well, so that sounds good. So we will see you in this venue again in a couple of years’ time.”

Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley thanked the University for their partnership with the Ministry of Education, noting that their efforts are appreciated.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks and applaud the administration staff and students of Ross University for your continued partnership and the support provided to the people of the Federation of St. Kits and Nevis. The Ministry of Education values your commitment to furthering education projects for the benefit of nationals. This scholarship is just one of the many ways you, the administration staff and students, show your unwavering love for our people and we are eternally grateful.”

Dr. Hanley further encouraged the students to use their scholarships wisely as they pursue higher education.

“Congratulations, recipients. Today you will be the fortunate beneficiary of this institution’s generosity. Ensure that you utilize it wisely, and in doing so, remember to pay it forward. As citizens of this great federation, you have a responsibility to give back to this nation. The financial support you receive today ensures that you are able to meet the financial demands of higher education. Make sure you use it wisely and invest it into your education.”

The recipients will pursue studies in natural sciences, modern languages, information technology, business studies, teacher education, nursing, humanities, law and culinary arts.

-30-