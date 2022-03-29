Romanian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Governor General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 28, 2022 — The following is a press release from Government House.

On Monday His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D received the new Ambassador of Romania Her Excellency Theodora Magdalena Mircea who presented her credentials and those of recall of her predecessor.

Ambassador Mircea was accompanied by her spouse.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Romania established diplomatic relations on 25th June 2009.

The areas of cooperation and offers of training include national security under Regional Police Training and other international courses designed for diplomats.

While in the Federation, the Ambassador will pay courtesy calls to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Minister of Tourism, the Minister of Education and the Minister of International Trade. We presently have one (1) student pursuing studies in Romania.

Mention was also made of the present situation in Ukraine. The Ambassador thanked Saint Kitts and Nevis for their support at the United Nations.