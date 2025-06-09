PM Drew presents Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen security and rehabilitation  JNF General hospital to welcome New ER Specialist in June  Water services department uses low lying drones to identify ground water areas across island  Carib Brewery signs on as Platinum Sponsor for St Kitts Music Festival  Industrial Site Daycare renamed in honor of Early Childhood Educator  Nevis Culturama 51 returns, celebrating “Nevisian Pride! Second to None! 
World News

Robert Kennedy Jr expels all 17 members of CDC vaccine panel 

09 June 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

United States Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr has purged a 17-member panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that provides expertise on vaccines.

Kennedy, who before taking a position in the administration of President Donald Trump was a vocal anti-vaccine activist, has said he will replace the panel with his own picks.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

Trump administration taps wellness influencer for surgeon general

list 2 of 3

White House to amend flagship health report citing phantom studies

list 3 of 3

RFK Jr ends COVID vaccine recommendation: What do facts say about risks?

end of list

“Today, we are prioritising the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” Kennedy said. “The public must know that unbiased science – evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest – guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

Kennedy’s reorganisation of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is the latest move by the Trump administration to shake up US health practices, sometimes by pushing ideas that depart strongly from the existing scientific consensus on issues such as vaccinations and fluoride.

“That’s a tragedy,” a former chief scientist of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Jesse Goodman, said of the firings.

Advertisement

“This is a highly professional group of scientists and physicians and others … It’s the kind of political meddling that will reduce confidence rather than increase confidence.”

The HHS said that all 17 members of the panel were selected during the administration of former President Joe Biden, and that keeping them on would have prevented Trump from choosing the majority of the panel’s members until 2028.

The department said that the ACIP will convene its next meeting on June 25-27. While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves vaccinations for public use, the ACIP reviews data in public meetings before voting on whether to recommend a vaccine.

 

Support us

Related News

12 May 2025

Israel committed to ‘intensified’ Gaza operation despite US captive release 

11 May 2025

Bangladesh bans activities of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s party 

19 May 2025

Measure targeting pro-Palestine NGOs disappears from US tax bill 

21 May 2025

Israeli attacks kill 52 in Gaza as NGO slams ‘ridiculously inadequate aid’ 