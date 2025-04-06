TDC AUTOMOTIVE URGES TOYOTA OWNERS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONGOING AIRBAG RECALL INITIATIVE  Authorities Investigate Discovery of 19 Deceased Aboard Drifting Vessel Near Nevis  ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree  Courts Ready Finance Wraps Up Successful “Get More” Promotion 
World News

Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after severe weather kills 18 

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Rivers have risen and flooding has worsened across the United States’ South and Midwest, further threatening communities already waterlogged and severely damaged by days of heavy rain, tornadoes and harsh winds that killed at least 18 people.

From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas on Sunday, prompting some cities to close roads and deploy sandbags to protect homes and businesses.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4

Tornado watch continues as deadly US storms claim at least 35 lives

list 2 of 4

Coastal warning issued after magnitude 6.7 quake hits off New Zealand

list 3 of 4

Rains add to misery in quake-hit Myanmar as death toll rises to 3,471

list 4 of 4

‘Ready for a trade war’: Which countries will hit back at Trump tariffs?

end of list

Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, as torrential rains hovered over many US states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, they added.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said on Sunday that dozens of locations in multiple states were expected to reach a “major flood stage”, with extensive flooding of critical infrastructure possible, including roads and bridges.

The 18 reported deaths since the start of the storms on Wednesday included 10 in Tennessee, according to The Associated Press news agency.

A nine-year-old boy in Kentucky was caught up in floodwaters while walking to catch his school bus. A five-year-old boy in Arkansas died after a tree fell on his family’s home and trapped him, police said.

Advertisement

A 16-year-old volunteer in Missouri died in a crash while seeking to rescue people caught in the storm.

A flooded home is seen from the banks of the Ohio River
A flooded home is seen from the banks of the Ohio River [Jon Cherry/AP]

There were 521 domestic and international flights cancelled within the US and more than 6,400 delayed on Saturday, according to FlightAware.com, which reported 74 cancellations and 478 delays of US flights early Sunday.

The storms come after the administration of US President Donald Trump has cut jobs at NWS forecast offices, leaving half of them with vacancy rates of about 20 percent, or double the level of a decade ago.

 

Support us

Related News

08 March 2025

Israeli attacks kill three in Gaza as Hamas, Egypt hold ceasefire talks 

10 March 2025

Syria’s al-Sharaa vows to punish forces responsible for mass killings 

28 March 2025

Trump says Greenland takeover needed for ‘world peace’ 

20 March 2025

As Trump seeks systemic change, does the US have an obligation to refugees? 