Rihanna Says Beyoncé Is Her Dream Model For Next Savage X Fenty Show

Even a billionaire businesswoman and trendsetter like Rihanna has a dream model, and hers is Beyoncé, whom she says is top of her list of persons to feature in the iconic show.

While on the red carpet to premiere the release of the new Savage X Fenty show that also introduced Fenty Sport, Rihanna said that having Beyoncé walk in her show would “trump everything.” When asked whom she would like to ‘see in her panties’, Rihanna, a usual jester, reacted, “That’s a trick question.” She was, however, quick and firm after the interviewer rephrased his question.

“Beyoncé,” she said. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. and yeah, that would just trump everything for me,” she explained her reason for choosing the “Brown Skin Girl” artist.

The Savage X Fenty show was an immense success this year as the brand continued its diverse and inclusive offering with models like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Kornbread “The Snack” Jete, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Johnny Depp, and others.

The show, which fuses fashion, music, and art, saw performances from Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell, and Burna Boy. In the meantime, it seems that the Navy and BeyHive fanbases are not in favor of collaboration, with many offering reasons why Beyonce should not collaborate with Rihanna in fashion.

“I don’t think she would do it since she has a similar brand; Ivy park so their brands wouldn’t align,” one person said. “She’s so desperate two flopping songs and she comes running to mother ijbol,” another said.

Some, however, felt that the comparisons between the artists were unnecessary. “Beyoncé mentioning rih on the break my soul remix, Rihanna saying she wants beyoncé to be on her show, but yet their fans are always fighting when the two women clearly have no bad blood,” one said.

In the meantime, now that Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is finished, Rihanna still has her hands full as she prepares for her Super Bowl Halftime performance this coming February.

Fresh from a six-year hiatus, Rihanna has given fans two new songs on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again,” and she has also hinted that she is working on her album, although it’s not going to be as quick as her new music.

As for Beyonce, her fans are also awaiting the visuals for her album, Renaissance, which was released earlier this year.