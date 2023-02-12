Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl Loop Barbados

Breaking News

Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl

Rehma plays Melissa Forde in Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl trailer

Barbados U17s lose Concacaf Championship opener

Bajan talks winning Super Bowl ring 10 years ago, plan to give back

Trump calls Rihanna talentless ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bajans react on social media to Rihanna Drive Super Bowl trailer

UPDATE: Where can Bajans go to watch the Rihanna Super Bowl concert?

National School Nutrition Policy rolls out next week

New child protection legislation to be taken seriously

Transport Board conducting internal investigations

Sunday Feb 12

24?C
Entertainment

She showed her baby bump ‘guest’

Loop News

42 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Rihanna was pregnant with her second child as she performed her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday.

The singer’s representative confirmed the pregnancy shortly after she ended her 13-minute set at Super Bowl 57.

The baby bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit during the show set off a wave of social media speculation that she might be pregnant again.

The 34-year-old has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

See also

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Rihanna pregnant again; Rep says after Super Bowl

Entertainment

Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance

Lifestyle

Rehma plays Melissa Forde in Rihanna Apple Music Super Bowl trailer

NewsAmericasNow.com