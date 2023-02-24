Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Takes Son Milan Ahead of Oscars Performance

Rihanna was spotted out and about in Milan with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their son, ahead of her big performance at the 2023 Oscars.

The Oscars will have a very special guest this year as Rihanna is primed to perform her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack at this year’s staging of the awards. On Thursday, Variety reported that Rihanna is booked to perform the Oscar-nominated song at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner reportedly confirmed the singer’s performance, the second public performance for this year on the heels of her successful Super Bowl Half-Time Show in which she announced her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

The event to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will take place on Sunday, March 12.

The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences announced “Lift Me Up,” among several other nominees vying for Best Original Song. The other nominees are Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film Tell It Like a Woman, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, and Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Rihanna’s return to music started with a bang, with her winning her first Academy Award and a nomination for the Golden Globes earlier this year.

The seven-time Grammy winner last month celebrated her nominations on Twitter with an ecstatic tweet, “God be showin out!”

Rihanna arrives in Milan for Fashion Week with her baby boy

In the meantime, Rihanna was spotted out and about in Milan, Italy, with her family. The singer was seen wearing a hoodie and oversized puffer jacket while her son wore an overall brown bodysuit. Rihanna was seen holding the baby and entering a waiting SUV. In the car, she is seen smiling with the baby, whose coat was removed to reveal his black and white striped shirt.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky was also in tow as he was seen walking with members of his entourage, one of whom carried a baby seat for his little one.

The family is said to be visiting Milan for the Milan Fashion Week.

The Oscars will be aired live on ABC on March 12, 2023 at 8:00?PM EDT.