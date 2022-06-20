Return of Restaurant Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — Plans are underway for the return of St. Kitts Nevis Restaurant week next month.

According to a release from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority this year’s Restaurant Week will be held from July 14-24 and places the spotlight on local chefs and farmers.

During each staging of Restaurant week activities and competitions are themed around a specific local ingredient. This year, it’s the sweet potato.

Among the events planned for this year is the Tasting Showcase, which is held in both St. Kitts and Nevis, where restaurants serve up dishes made from this year’s theme ingredient/ The St. Kitts Tasting Showcase takes place on July 10 and the Nevis version on July 16.

There will also be a bartender/mixologist competition where participants will compete the winning cocktail “The Eye-Opener, which must feature one of the St. Kitts rums. That event takes place on July 17.

Another key event on the calendar is Grill Fest on July 23, which “pays tribute to our grill masters as they vie for the title of Best Grill Master in three categories: poultry, pork and seafood.”

Restaurant Week which is a staple on the tourism event calendar has been on hiatus for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic.