Restaurant Week Begins Today

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The annual St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week is one day away and will see sweet potatoes featured in various ways throughout the week.

After a two-year hiatus, restaurants across the federation will be participating in the weeklong event in which St. Kitts and Nevis restaurants will offer special menus based on the local theme ingredient, at fixed special prices.

All participating restaurants will offer a special Restaurant Week menu, in one of four categories: 3-Course Dinner for EC$162 / US$60, DINNER Specials for EC$54 / US$20, Lunch Specials AND 3-Course Dinner for EC$108 / US$40.

Restaurant Week which has been described as a celebration of our culture and cuisine will take place from July 14-24 2022.