Responding to PAM and CCM’s Joint Press Conference, a PLP Spokesman Said

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 27, 2022 (PLP) — The leaders of both parties sat in Cabinet for nearly seven years, actively participating in Government decisions. So their complaints now smack of sheer hypocrisy.

Once again PAM and CCM have shown they have no plan for the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

There’s no plan to grow the economy. No plan to create jobs. And no plan to protect the people.

They provided no commitment to the peace programme or to PAP.

In a time of global economic headwinds, this negligence is staggering.

But it should come as no shock from one leader who doesn’t like showing up to work, and another who is incapable of managing money.

In these uncertain times, only the experienced economic management and strong leadership of Dr Timothy Harris can deliver a secure future for St Kitts and Nevis.