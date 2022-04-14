Resident Ambassadors Pay Tribute to the Legacy of H.E. Vance W. Amory

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2022 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassadors of the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of China (Taiwan) paid tribute to the legacy of Ambassador His Excellency Vance W. Amory on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) during a special edition of the radio and television programme Leadership Matters.

Cuban Ambassador His Excellency David Rivero Pérez began his tenure in the twin-island Federation at the end of January this year. He noted that although he did not get to forge a deep relationship with H. E. Amory, he is keenly aware of his contributions to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

“I am left with the joy that he was an excellent friend of Cuba, esteemed and loved by all of the Ambassadors who preceded me,” H.E. Pérez stated. “In each international forum that he participated, representing his government, he always made clear his position in defence of my country.”

The ambassador quoted the sadness expressed by the Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed similar sentiments. He noted that H.E. Amory will be remembered as “an exceptional human being, and his legacy as an example, by future generations.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Michael Lin of Taiwan expressed total shock at the passing of his “very good friend.”

“On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to extend the most sincere and deepest condolences to his loving wife Vernita and his family. Our hearts go out to the people of the Federation, especially in Nevis, who lost their most respected statesman,” Ambassador Lin expressed.

His Excellency Amory, who also served as the Premier of Nevis from 1992 to 2006 and 2013 to 2017, died on April 02, 2022, at the age of 72 years.