Republic of Nicaragua Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis on 39 Years of Independence

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 26, 2022 (SKNIS) – President of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Daniel Ortega Saavedra has congratulated Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and by extension the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of Independence.

In a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, President Ortega wrote:

“We join You and Your Noble People in celebrating this historic and memorable date, reiterating our unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the Historical Bonds of Fraternity, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments in the search for sustainable solutions to the great challenges we face as Brothers who share the Great Caribbean Sea.

“Receive, dear Brother, our fraternal embrace, with the love and respect of the Nicaraguan People for the brotherly people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”