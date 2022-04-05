Republic of China (Taiwan) Provides Financial Assistance Towards a New Fire Tender for St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 05, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has once again stepped forward to assist in the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, this time through a financial donation that will go towards the procurement of a new fire tender.

The financial donation was made during a brief cheque handing-over ceremony held earlier today (Tuesday, April 05) at the Office of the Prime Minister. The ceremony was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Andrew Skerritt and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty.

In making the presentation to Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin said his government is pleased to again be able to help strengthen the security infrastructure of the twin island Federation.

He said, “We are very happy that we could be part of this partnership with St. Kitts and Nevis…and we wish that in the future we will help St. Kitts and Nevis to have a safer and stronger future for generations to come.”

Prime Minister Harris, in response, recorded deep appreciation on behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for this generous donation.

“My Government has placed law and order as a critical matter in the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, and I have said repeatedly that no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to support peace and good governance in our country. I am happy that this morning the support is directed to the fire service department, and of course the fire truck that is being provided will be a critical element in the ability of the fire services department to respond timely and in a way that leads to effectiveness in the event there is a need for this kind of support,” Dr. Harris said.

Once purchased, the new fire tender will be stationed at the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services’ RLB International Airport branch.

Prime Minister Harris added, “Part of the requirement has always been, by international standards, that our ports of entry, and in particular our airport is properly served by the fire services department and this will ensure that we put ourselves in a much stronger position.”

Tuesday’s donation towards the purchase of a new fire tender is the latest support given by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) that directly impacts the national security infrastructure of the country. The Taiwan government recently assisted with the roll out of the country’s Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Surveillance Project on both St. Kitts and Nevis, provided funding for the procurement of a number of police vehicles, and gave financial assistance for the purchase of some 250 duty belts for use by officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.