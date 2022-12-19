Republic of China (Taiwan) Gives Financial Support to Four Major Projects in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, December 15, 2022 (Press Secretary’s Office)– The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends great appreciation to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their generous donation of over US$3 million to the Ministries of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.

Ambassador, His Excellency Michael Chau-Hong Lin made the presentation in a short handing over ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday afternoon 14th December 2022.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and the Minister responsible, the Honourable Samal Duggins both expressed sincere gratitude for the continued support from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Hon. Samal Duggins stated that “I am very grateful to the Republic of China (Taiwan) for this very generous donation. The monies will be used to support the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival – Sugar Mas 51, the further development of the offices for the Ministries of Agriculture, Sports, Creative Economy, and Small Business/Entrepreneurship, the development of the Conaree Football Club Pavilion, and the construction of the Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw Museum.”

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew stated that he values the longstanding relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) and looks forward to continuing fruitful and transformational collaborations.