Republic Of China (Taiwan) Donates 3000 Laptops to the Ministry of Education

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom) –The Ministry of Education is now more equipped to assist students around the island with continued learning as the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) handed over 3 thousand laptops during a brief ceremony on Friday morning at the CUNA Conference Center.

During the ceremony, Resident Ambassador from the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin explained that the laptops are valued at EC$ 1.7 million and will be distributed between both St. Kitts and Nevis.

Resident Ambassador from the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Michael Lin

The Ambassador stated, “These 3000 brand new tablets were purchased with funding from Taiwan, which cost EC $1.7 million dollars. Of course, you know that 2000 of them will be distributed to the students in St. Kitts, and another 1000 will be located on Nevis.”

He noted that this donation exemplifies the unwavering and continued support from the Taiwanese people to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley thanked the Ambassador and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their generosity.

Minister of Education, Hon. Geoffrey Hanley

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I say a heartfelt thank you to his Excellency Ambassador, Michael Lin, for his generosity and meaningful investment to the enhancement of the education sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He mentioned that the Ministry is committed to equipping the students of the Federation to learn in their communities, nationally, and regionally.