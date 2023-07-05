Republic Bank Launched Inaugural Youth Link Initiative in St. Kitts

Basseterre St. Kitts, Monday, July 03, 2023 – On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Republic Bank (EC) Limited announced a groundbreaking initiative targeting progressive young people in the island of Kitts. Two successful young people, Kyle Sprouse and Lashayna Hensley are among the first to benefit from the prestigious experience called the Republic Bank Youth Link Program. The launch of this program represents a significant step forward in providing these individuals with the tools and resources they need to achieve their own goals, whatever they may be. Whether they are looking to advance their career within this company, should the opportunity arise or forge their own path, this program is designed to help them get there, and by creating a supportive environment that encourages curiosity, collaboration, and innovation, we can help bridge the gap between education and meaningful employment.

In addressing the youth linkers, Michele Palmer – Managing Director for Republic Bank EC emphasized the bank’s focus and commitment to the program, “We recognize the value of creating a positive and inclusive environment that nurtures these young minds, allowing them to explore their full potential. We also understand that it is our responsibility to invest in and develop the next generation of leaders. Ladies and gentlemen, this program has had an undeniable impact on many of the individuals who have participated in it, and I am proud to say that some of them have gone on to become successful managers within this company”.

Being a youth linker herself and now a Regional Manager, Commercial and Retail Banking for Republic Bank Trinidad North, Geeta Harricharan delivered the keynote speech and words of commendation to the young ladies as she reminisced on her own experience. She described Republic Bank as a place of opportunities, making the connection between the recipients being the youth and the bank being the link to the world of work, and that they are definitely in the right place. She also encouraged the recipients to not get distracted, but if they do, to get right back on track and stay focused on their goals. The importance of teamwork and being part of a diverse team was also firmly emphasized.

Over the next twelve weeks, these young stars will be exposed to core banking operations together with leadership and personal development, and small business training, to harness their skills and become assets for the bank and other corporate entities as opportunities become available. Republic Bank remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders in the federation to bring about positive change within the communities.