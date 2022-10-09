Republic Bank Amplifies The “C” In Caribbean Cricket With COLOR, CULTURE and CREATIVITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, Thursday October 6th, 2022 – Republic Bank (EC) Limited, brought culture, creativity and community to cricket fans at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, during the St. Kitts and Nevis leg of CPL T20. As The Official Banking Partner of Caribbean Premiere League T20 (CPL T20), for eight (8) years, the Bank has constantly elevated its level of fan engagement every year and 2022 is no exception.

Fans were treated to a heart-stirring, pulsating and truly authentic welcome by traditional characters including drummers and masqueraders. For international visitors it was a rousing introduction to the vibrance and creativity of the local culture and for our fellow citizens, their patriotic spirit was set alight, gearing them up to give the Patriots, all their energy.

The Managing Director of Republic Bank in the Eastern Caribbean, Michelle Palmer-Keizer explains, “It is all about celebrating the fans who keep the spirit of Caribbean Cricket alive! Our Bank sees the arts and culture as ways in which that spirit can be expressed and shared to unify the fans at the venues. When we support our local performance artists, we also support their communities at the grassroots level. On the surface, you may see a masquerader or stilt walker or dancer, but we see the costume designers, the choreographers, the makeup artists all being uplifted by the avenue we have created. Supporting our culture and creativity supports a community at the grassroots level.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis performance companies were deeply appreciative of the opportunity to showcase their best talent to an international cricket audience. Theirs is not the only talent on island that the Bank intends to elevate. Republic Bank’s commitment to Caribbean Cricket will be demonstrated in St. Kitts and Nevis when their Five For Fun Youth Cricket Programme in collaboration with Cricket West Indies will come to St. Kitts and Nevis in 2023.

The new concept of an Under 12 short-format cricket, designed for both boys’ and girls’ participation at the primary school level, was piloted in St. Lucia in 2021, in collaboration with the Cricket West Indies (CWI). In 2023 it will be scaled regionwide. Ms. Palmer-Kezier explains, “This time around, we will be going bigger and broader with our Youth Cricket Programme in order to nurture the next generation of cricket superstars regionwide.”

Adding to the delight of St. Kitts and Nevis cricket fans, throughout event, were giveaways and impactful engagements by The Bank’s promotional team. Some fans were randomly selected to go live on CPL’s coverage at the Republic Bank Fan Stand to share their energy with a worldwide viewing audience. Attendees were also treated to branded merchandise, refreshments and more. All of this helped to make witnessing the Patriots give it their all, that more memorable.