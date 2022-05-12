Relay Championship Event

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2022 — The Saint Kitts Nevis Athletics will be hosting a unique track and field event this weekend focusing entirely on relays.

The first-ever Rams Primary School relay championships will be held at the Kim Collins Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

The athletes will compete in three categories under 9, under 11 and under 13. The events include the 4×100, 4x200m, 4x400m and medley events.

With more than 20 schools participating and almost 600 athletes preparing to take to the field Mr Delaney says this promises to be more of an event than just a simple track and field meet.