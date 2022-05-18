Registration Now Open for Stalls at Bourryeau Vendor Market

Registration for stalls at the Bourryeau Community Market which will officially launch on Thursday, 2nd June 2022 is now open.

Registration forms are now available at the Ministry of Agriculture, 3rd floor Government Headquarters, Church Street, St. Kitts.

Vendors who provide prepared food, fruits and vegetables, fish, meat or agro-processed goods are encouraged to register before the launch which will take place in the form of an Agri-Night Market.

All interested vendors are invited to register early to secure their spots as spaces are limited.

The deadline is Friday, 27th May 2022.

Interested persons are asked to contact 467-1016 for more information.