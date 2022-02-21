Registration For Farmers Judging Competition Opens February 21

The Crops Division of the Department of Agriculture within the Ministry of Agriculture is inviting all Crop farmers to register for the 2022 Farmers Judging Competition.

The Registration period runs from Monday 21st February to Friday 11th March 2022.

Farmers who are interested should register with their District Extension Officers as well as the Department of Agriculture, St. Kitts. Crop Extension Officers will provide further information about the rules and guidelines of the competition.

The judging which is scheduled to begin at the end of the first quarter will help to determine this year’s Crop Farmer of the Year. The winner will be announced during the World Food Day week of activities in October.

Farmers are asked to contact the Crop Division at 467-1831 or 467-1841 for more details.