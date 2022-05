Registration for Canada-CARICOM Partnership Forum Now Open

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2022 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation)– Saint Kitts and Nevis High Commission in Ottawa invite interested persons to register and participate in an online forum dubbed: “Canada-CARICOM: Shaping a new Partnership for Recovery and Resilience.”

The High Commission for Saint Kitts and Nevis in Ottawa is slated to lead in this collaboration between the CARICOM Group of Heads of Missions in Ottawa, the Canada International Council National Capital Branch, and the Canada-CARICOM Institute at Brock University.

The date is Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (EST). Registration can be done at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canada-caricom-shaping-a-new-partnership-for-recovery-and-resilience-tickets-331539442397