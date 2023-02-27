Regional Connectivity to St. Kitts Becomes Easier With Newly Launched Intercaribbean Airways Service

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 23, 2023 (SKTA) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced the initiation of direct flights to and from Barbados with interCaribbean Airways (ICA) service. This partnership is a strategic step towards making regional travel more accessible to the island, thus further connecting St. Kitts to the wider Caribbean.

“Prior to the pandemic, the Caribbean was the second-largest source market of tourism for St. Kitts,” said Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. “Since 2020, restrictions and lack of airlift across the Caribbean have severely impacted arrival numbers. The initiation of service with ICA will re-open St. Kitts to quick, reliable, and accessible travel across the islands and further support tourism expansion for the destination.”

Service to Barbados commences on Sunday, 12th March 2023. The SKB to Barbados (BGI) flight will fly three times a week, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with a capacity for 30 travellers. Additionally, the BGI service offers one-stop connecting flights to Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Georgetown, Guyana.

“We are thrilled to initiate service with ICA this spring, as the service will allow travellers to move smoothly across islands,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “These direct flight options with ICA allow St. Kitts to be more accessible to regional travellers, while opening the doors to our many wonderful tourism offerings, exciting “Summer of Fun” events, and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

“Over the last 31 years, interCaribbean Airways has made great strides towards our goal of becoming a truly complete, Pan-Caribbean airline,” said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman interCaribbean Airways. “The addition of service between St. Kitts and Barbados allows us to connect regions like never before. We are excited to continue expanding access to intra Caribbean travel and doing our part to drive further tourism recovery across the region.”