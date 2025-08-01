Reggae Singer Soul-Rebel Marley Drops Cinematic “Holy Father” Video 

NEWS AMERICA, NEW YORK, NY, August 13, 2025: Rising reggae and Afrobeat fusion artist Soul-Rebel Marley has unveiled the official music video for his second single, “Holy Father”, released earlier this summer via his Tek Time Productions label in partnership with Tuff Gong International.

Directed by Martyn Watts, the cinematic visuals take viewers on a spiritual journey through Ethiopia’s historic rock-hewn churches of Lalibela. The video blends ancient ritual, mythic symbolism, and Marley’s soulful performance to create a deeply transformative viewing experience.

The production features cameos from Marley’s brothers Skip Marley and Saiyan Marley, as well as Fr. Amde Hamilton – a founding member of The Watts Prophets and Ethiopian Orthodox priest who famously delivered one of the eulogies at Bob Marley’s 1981 funeral in Kingston, Jamaica.

“I give thanks to the Most High for the support of my family and everyone behind the camera in the making of the ‘Holy Father’ video,” said Marley. “The experience was amazing and I’m excited for the massive to see it.”

Soul-Rebel Marley has been praised for his ability to build on reggae’s foundational sounds while introducing fresh influences. His debut single “Loving Jah” reimagined traditional reggae with a modern twist, while “Holy Father” ventures into Afrobeat territory, delivering a pulsating, spiritual exploration of faith and heritage.

The “Holy Father” video is now streaming on Tuff Gong TV’s YouTube channel.

Watch “Holy Father” here