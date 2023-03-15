Reggae Boyz held to goalless draw by T&T in second friendly Loop Jamaica

Reggae Boyz held to goalless draw by T&T in second friendly
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz. (PHOTO: File).

Jamaica concluded their two-match friendly international games against Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago without a win, settling for a goalless draw at the National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The squad, led by head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson of Iceland, made seven changes to their lineup after losing 1-0 in the first game on Saturday at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. Despite the changes, Hallgrimsson was unable to secure his first home win.

Hallgrimsson was appointed in September 2022 to prepare the team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Teenager Dujuan Richards, who recently signed a pre-contract agreement with English Premier League giants Chelsea, earned a starting position in his second international game for the Reggae Boyz after debuting in Montego Bay on Saturday.

The team’s focus now shifts to their upcoming Concacaf Nations League fixture against Mexico on March 26.

NewsAmericasNow.com