Record Prize Monies For Sugar Mas 51 Winners

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2023 (SKNNCC) — On Friday, January 13, prize money will be handed out to the winners of Sugar Mas 51 at the National Carnival’s Prize Giving Ceremony. The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) is slated to award over EC Five Hundred Thousand Dollars (EC$500,000) to the top-placing groups, individuals and participants in all competitions.

Top placers include Troupe of the Year, Ultra Carnival, and Road-march winners, Grandmasters, who will walk away with EC$25,000.00 and EC$20,000.00 respectively. The J’ouvert Large Troupe winner, Chattabox J’ouvert, will receive EC$20,000. Calypso Monarch, Queen Independent, gets EC$15,000 and Groovy Soca Monarch, Mr. Bagnal, and Power Soca Monarch, Stadics, will take home EC$12,000 each. Panorama Champs, EBJ Harmonics will receive EC$15,000, and the National Carnival Queen, Shafeyah Guishard, gets EC$15,000. The Swimwear Pageant Queen, Kellane Gayle will receive EC$10,000. The Junior Calypso Monarch, Shante Hendrickson will receive $6000 including $1000 contributed by King Irvin Sweeney. The Talented Teen Winner will take home EC$4700 inclusive of EC$1200 from the Title Sponsor of the Event, Republic Bank and her school, the Verchilds Secondary School will also receive $3500 as the winning school.

Prize money will also be handed out to J’ouvert Small Troupe, Grand Parade King and Queen of the Bands, Section of the Year, and Spirit of Carnival. In addition, money will be distributed to winners and placers of the Folklore Competitions, Midnight Escape and Individual Mas winners. All Runners-Up will also collect their prize monies at this event and participants of these events will receive their participation monies subsequent to the Prize Giving Ceremony.

Minister of Carnival, Samal Duggins, Director of The Creative Economy, Roberitine Webbe, SKNNCC Chairperson, Shannon Hawley as well as Chairpersons of the individual Carnival events will distribute the prize money in front of the general public for the first time in over five (5) years.

Headlining the entertainment of the celebration will be Soca Monarch Winners Stadics and Mr. Bagnall and the Ceremony will come to a close with the Road March Champions, The Grand Masters Band.

Sugar Mas 51 concluded on Tuesday, January 3, and by all accounts, it was a huge success. Despite numerous challenges impacting various stakeholders such as the global supply chain crisis and rising costs, the SKNNCC persevered, and with assistance from Sponsors and strong support from Minister Duggins and the Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis, Sugar Mas 51 is hailed as one of the best Carnival’s in recent History.

The success of Sugar Mas 51 winners will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 at The Circus downtown Basseterre.