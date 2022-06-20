Recent Cabinet Decisions

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2o22 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The financial situation at SKELEC was one of several topics discussed when the federal cabinet met recently.

The post cabinet briefing for June 9 and 13 was disseminated on Saturday and according to it, Cabinet discussed the “critical situation at SKELEC and set in motion proposals for addressing the matter, especially to alleviate the hardship that may occur”.

In a post cabinet briefing for May 16 it was revealed that SKELEC was at the time “seeking a subvention from Government for its operations.”

According to Saturday’s briefing Other issues discussed this past week included submissions which would enhance the economic and fiscal space within the Federation.

The Cabinet also received a presentation from the Manager and Water Engineer at the Water Services Department in relation to the water situation in the Federation due to drought-like conditions.

The statement said the Government is actively pursuing the installation of desalination plants and well drilling in the Cayon area to improve the water supply within the Federation.