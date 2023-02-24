RCIPS Financial Crimes Investigation Unit warns public of email scam Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said it recently received a number of reports stating that members of the public have been receiving emails that appear to be from RCIPS Financial Crimes Investigation Unit, using the email address of fr********@rc***.ky.

These emails carry an attachment of a letter which impersonates the Commissioner of Police, and claim to be regarding an investigation into fraudulent activity known as a Dolphin Trust Scam at the Cayman National Bank.

The RCIPS can confirm that this is a fraudulent email and that no such email address exists within the service.

An investigation is being carried out and members of the public are encouraged not to open or respond to these emails, but instead to forward them and any similar emails, directly to the Digital Forensic Hub at RC******@rc***.ky .

Additionally, members of the public are being reminded that the RCIPS as well as any legitimate financial institution, will not ask you to share personal information via emails. You are therefore being encouraged to call your financial institution or the police to verify such requests and where possible speak with someone in person before complying with any requests made by email.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Digital Forensic Hub at 649-4301 at during regular business hours or email RC******@rc***.ky. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip

In addition, the RCIPS has recently received a number of reports from members of the public that have received emails claiming to be from an ex-RCIPS Police Officer who no longer resides or works in the Cayman Islands. The e-mail comes from Royal Cayman Islands Police Service; Sa************@go*.ky. The e-mail has a link in the body of it to download a pdf. The RCIPS has identified the link as malicious and it is no longer active.

RCIPS wish to remind the community to never click on a link in any e-mail unless they are absolutely certain that it came from a legitimate source. If there is any doubt about authenticity, always check with the original sender before clicking links.

NewsAmericasNow.com