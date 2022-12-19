Raise Your Voice Condemns Attacks Against Women – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

We are extremely concerned about the continued attacks, murders, violence perpetrated on women and girls generally by men in Saint Lucia.

But we are doubly concerned about the information which was published via social media regarding an attack which occurred at about 2:00 am in Vieux Fort on Saturday when an attacker allegedly gained entry into the home of a business woman.

Criminals thrive in Saint Lucia because of a perceived crisis of confidence in the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), and we all along with the RSLPF have a responsibility to reverse this perception that the Police cannot be trusted with confidential information.

Critical but wrongful information about the security of a victim’s residence does nothing but put the victim in additional danger for future attacks and erodes confidence of the citizenry in the RSLPF in this volatile environment which can be detrimental to all of us, particularly women and girls.

Our society still stigmatizes and blames victims of gender based violence and exposing victims publicly creates an environment of fear and scrutiny for them and their families.

We condemn in the strongest terms attacks on women and girls and the divulging sensitive information to persons who are not part and party to Police investigations, we encourage the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide avenues for debriefing for investigating officers so they will not need to confide in random people.

SOURCE: Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc.

