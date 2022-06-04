Queen Latifah Sides With Lil Nas X In Calling Out BET Awards Snub

At least one icon in hip hop, Queen Latifa, believes that Lil Nas X should have been nominated at this year’s BET Awards.

TMZ caught up with The multi-talented Queen Latifah outside of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in Los Angeles yesterday, June 3, as she was signing autographs for her clamoring fans.

When asked to share her thoughts about Lil Nas X getting snubbed by BET, her answer was simple; he should have been nominated.

“Lil Nas X is amazing. He should’ve been nominated. I don’t know if that’s the case. I don’t know what’s behind all that, but inclusion is always the key. That’s what we should be striving for. There’s enough room in this world for everybody.”

Earlier this week, BET announced the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards which saw both Doja Cat and Drake topping the list. Even though Lil Nas X recently dropped his debut album MONTERO which did well on the charts, he did not get a single nomination.

The openly gay artist took to Twitter to express his disappointment at being left out with a sarcastic tweet. “Thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” he posted.

Nas X went on to opine that maybe the reason he was left out had to do with his sexuality and the color of his skin.

Queen Latifah, while not explicitly stating it, seems to agree with him. The “Come So Far” rapper has mostly kept her private life extremely quiet. In 2021, while being honored at the 2021 BET Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award, she thanked the women who performed for always being her sisters in the name of rap and also pleaded with women to support each other.

And probably in what was the most she’s ever shared about her private life, she thanked her longtime partner Eboni Nichols and their son for their unwavering support.