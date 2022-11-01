Quality Control and Jas Prince Released Statements On Takeoff’s Killing

Quality Control Music and Jas Prince have broken their silence on the killing of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston.

It’s been a somber mood today in the hip hop community as fans, friends, family, and celebrities mourn the untimely death of Atlanta rapper Takeoff. Certainly, it’s been a while since so many celebrities react to the death of another one of their own, a clear indication of the impact Takeoff had on the lives of those he knew.

Artists like Gucci Mane, Yung Miami, Drake, Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, Boosie Badazz, and hundreds more rappers and celebrities have all share their reaction. Perhaps it took some time for the heads of the label that the Migos rapper was signed, Quality Control, to process the tragic news.

In a statement via Instagram, QC asked for privacy for the rapper’s family and close friends.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” QC wrote. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss. Kirsnick Khari Ball June 18, 1994 – November 1, 2022.”

Instagram

J. Prince’s son, Jas Prince, also shared a statement on the news as Houston police ask for help in solving the case. Jas Prince brother, J Prince Jr’s name has been mentioned among the persons who were with Quavo and Takeoff playing dice shortly before the shooting occured at a popular bowling alley. Jas Prince expressed his sadness in hearing the news and says he was at home sleeping when the incident went down.

“I never like to hear about things like this happening anywhere, especially in my city, and to my family When I got woken up with a call about this I couldn’t believe it I’m with you my brother @quavohuncho Prayers to all who are hurting RIP @yrntakeoff,” he wrote.

Houston police have yet to make an arrest.