Puerto Rican Reggaeton Star Jhayco’s Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Latin Music Scene 

Latin Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Jhayco – celebrated for chart-topping collaborations with Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Kali Uchis – is facing drug charges in Miami, raising questions about the pressures and pitfalls facing global Latin music stars at the height of their fame.

GLASHBACK – hayco performs at Vibra Urbana Festival 2022 at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition on December 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic)

Jhayco, born Jesús Manuel Nieves Cortés, was arrested early Tuesday in Miami on charges of cocaine and marijuana possession, according to Miami-Dade arrest records.

The 30-year-old Puerto Rican hitmaker, whose catalog includes global smash hits like Dákiti, Tarot, and No Me Conoce, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:24 a.m., with bond set at just under $3,000. He has since been released.

Jhayco’s arrest comes less than a year after the release of his 29-track comeback album Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X) – his third top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart – featuring collaborations with DJ Khaled, Peso Pluma, and Yandel.

The news has sent ripples through the Latin music community, where reggaeton has evolved from a niche Caribbean genre to a global powerhouse. Industry watchers say the incident underscores the intense lifestyle pressures that come with international superstardom, especially for artists who emerged from humble beginnings in Puerto Rico’s vibrant but often challenging music scene.

While Jhayco’s representatives have not commented, fans have flooded social media with a mix of concern, disappointment, and support for the star, calling on him to “focus on the music” and avoid situations that could derail his career.

As one fan posted on X: “We grew up on his songs. He’s part of reggaeton history. We hope this is just a wake-up call, not the end of his story.”

Jhaycowas born in Río Piedras, later moving to Camden, NJ, where he learned English. He began writing songs at 15, working with top producers like Eddie Dee and Eliel, and penning hits for Zion & Lennox and Tito El Bambino, including tracks on the Latin Grammy-winning album Invencible.

After debuting with the group Stereo 4 in 2013, Jhayco launched a solo career in 2017 under Universal Music Latino. He co-wrote hits like Natti Natasha & Ozuna’s “Criminal” and Yandel’s “Mi Religión,” and scored his own breakthrough with “No Me Conoce” (remix with J Balvin & Bad Bunny), earning multi-platinum certifications.

His albums Famouz and Timelezz solidified his global status, with collaborations alongside Bad Bunny (“Dakiti”), Karol G, Wisin, Yandel, and more. “Dakiti” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and cracked the Hot 100’s top 10.

Jhayco’s career is marked by chart-topping success, multiple award wins, and high-profile collaborations, but also public controversies — including feuds with fellow artists and a widely publicized relationship with Mia Khalifa.