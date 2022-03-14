Public Invited to View Taiwan Climate Justice Leaders Webinar

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 (ZIZ) — As the Republic of China, Taiwan hosts Taiwan Gender equality Week (TGEW)for the third year, the Embassy of the Republic of China Taiwan in St. Kitts and Nevis is inviting women to the federation to participate in the Climate Justice Leaders Webinar on Tuesday.

Taiwan continues to advocate for gender equality in areas including women’s political participation, LGBT rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence in Asia and the rest of the world.

TGEW is a collaboration platform for NGO networks, and also a place to demonstrate Taiwan’s commitment and efforts in achieving Gender Equality within all sectors.

The Climate Justice Leaders Webinar will feature high-profile speakers from the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

The Taiwan Gender Equality Week kicked off on International Women’s Day on March 8th with a Women’s Power Night where Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan Jasmine Huggins in her capacity as head of the Taiwan Diplomatic Corps spoke about women’s indispensable role in global development and the essential role of gender equality to the sustainable development agenda.

The Climate Justice Leaders Webinar can be viewed live on Tuesday, March 15th at 8:30 am on the Taiwan in St.Kitts and Nevis Facebook page.