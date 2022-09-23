PTA for Parents and Guardians of Students Attending the Charles E. Mills Secondary School

All Parents and Guardians of students attending the CHARLES E. MILLS SECONDARY SCHOOL are invited to a Parent’s Teachers’ Association (P.T.A) Community Meeting for PARENTS of the Newton Ground Community, on Thursday 29th September, 2022 at the Newton Ground Primary School’s Auditorium starting at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to facilitate an interactive session to further build the home-school partnership and address concerns specific to the community. We encourage ALL to be punctual as we work to improve students’ social, moral and educational development as well as to outline the activities scheduled for the term.