Prize Giving Ceremony Held For 2021 Domino

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2022 (ZIZ) — A prize-giving ceremony was held for the winners and participants of the 2021 Constituency #7 Domino League on Sunday.

The league began on September 28th, 2021 with 14 teams.

Team Unity won the round-robin portion of the tournament and moved on to the finals with three other teams-Mansion, Silvers and Tabernacle.

In the Best of the Rest category, Phillip’s edged out the Unstoppable, Saddler’s, and Guinness teams.

At the end of the tournament Tabernacle placed 4th and received $1, 400 during the ceremony, Silver places third and received $1, 600, Mansion placed 2nd and received $2,000 and league champions Team Unity received $3,000 as well as the league trophy.

During his remarks, League Sponsor and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris said that the game of dominoes has been instrumental in bringing the villages together.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/DOMINO-PRIZE-GIVING-CEREMONY-CLIP-1.mp4

He added that the idea was suggested to start a youth league noting that the game would live on through the younger generation.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/DOMINO-PRIZE-GIVING-CEREMONY-CLIP-2.mp4

An award was also presented to the longest-standing player of the league, Calvin Farrell.