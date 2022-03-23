Prince William Could Address Slavery This Evening After Playing Soccer And The Drums In Trench Town, Jamaica

Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, try their hand at playing the drums, during a visit to the Trench Town Culture Yard on Tuesday (March 22), shortly after their arrival in the island for a three-day Official Visit. They are joined by Minister of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (left), and artistes from the area. (JIS NEWS /Donald De La Haye)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Mar. 23, 2022: Prince William played soccer and the drums in Trench Town, where he was warmly greeted yesterday, even as he is set to address the issue of slavery tonight.

The Royal couple, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, toured the one of Kingston’s poorest communities which was once home to reggae legend Bob Marley. William tried his hands at the drums the Trench Town Culture Yard on Tuesday as several members of the Rastafarian community looked on.

He also showed off his football skills, during a visit to the community as they continue their Caribbean tour to mark the 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth, II.

His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge, plays a game of football during a visit to the community of Trench Town in Kingston, just a few hours after arriving in the island on March 22, 2022. (JIS Image/Michael Soley)

Prince William also met the Jamaican Bobsleigh team in Trench Town, as William squeezed into a bobsleigh.

The couple was warmly greeted by many members of the community amid a protest from some Jamaicans who urge the Royals to apologize for slavery and focus on the issue of reparations or reparative justice.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet the Jamaican Bobsleigh team in Trench Town on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Today, in an official meeting with Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, he directly addressed his country’s intention to break away from the British monarchy, referencing the anti-colonial protests that took place amid the couple’s arrival in Jamaica on Tuesday and the call for the country to drop William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Spanish Town Hospital on March 23, 2022 in Spanish Town, Jamaica. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“We’re very, very happy to have you and we hope you’ve received a warm welcome of the people,” he said. “Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive – and I’m certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday,” Holness said, referencing the couple’s warm welcome in Trench Town, which followed a protest calling for slave reparations from the British monarchy in the country’s capital.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Spanish Town Hospital on March 23, 2022 in Spanish Town, Jamaica. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can. But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we’re moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country.”

William is expected to acknowledge the issue of slavery in his speech on Wednesday evening.

After signing the visitors’ book in the lobby, they also met Holness’ wife, Juliet Holness, before being presented with an official gift of Appleton Estate Ruby rum, created by the first female master blender in the world Dr. Joy Spence.

On Thursday, William and Kate will head to the Bahamas for the final stop of the tour.