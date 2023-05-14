Prime Minister To Host Press Conference This Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew will address matters of national interest on Thursday when he hosts a press conference at the NEMA Conference Room.

The press conference begins at 10:00 am and the Prime Minister will be joined by members of cabinet who will also be fielding questions from members of the media.

According to a statement the aim of the press conference is to foster engagement and dialogue between the media and the Ministers of Government, to create awareness and provide an update on the major developments within the Federation, and to address areas of concern within the public.

The Prime Minister’s Press Conference will be carried live on all platforms of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation.

-30-