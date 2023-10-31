Prime Minister Releases Statement on the Fire at the Four Seasons Resort on Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 2, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew issued a statement on the fire that destroyed sections of the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis on Tuesday night.

The Prime Minister expressed sadness and empathy towards the staff, guests, and CEO of the resort, Billy Cueto.

He stated that he dialogued with the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, and Mr. Cueto, and extended his full support and the solidarity of the people and Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister also commended the firefighters and first responders who worked to extinguish the blaze and ensure the safety of everyone at the resort.

He stated that he would be traveling to Nevis on Wednesday(Nov 1, 2023) to see firsthand, the extent of the damage at the resort.

The Prime Minister concluded by encouraging citizens and residents to unite and offer support to those affected by this tragedy.