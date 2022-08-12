Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Congratulates Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has received words of congratulations from the Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Saint Lucia, I extend congratulations to you on your victory as Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the recently concluded general elections held on August 05, 2022,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote.

“I am confident that the friendly relations and good cooperation between the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia will be further strengthened during your tenure. I am sure that under your able leadership, Saint Kitts and Nevis will continue to achieve new accomplishments in these uncertain times. May we continue to communicate and strengthen our ties and cooperation as we aim to achieve our common goals for the progress and prosperity of our nations.

“Once again, the Government and People of Saint Lucia wish you prosperity, progress and every success in your term of office,” said Prime Minister Pierre.