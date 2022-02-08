Prime Minister Harris To Host His First Press Conference Of The Year On Thursday, February 10

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 07, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is scheduled to host his first press conference of the year on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 10:00 am in the Conference Room at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lime Kiln, Basseterre.

At that time, the honourable prime minister will update citizens and residents on matters of national importance and share with them his Team Unity administration’s plans to deliver the stronger, safer future in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Harris’ press conference will be carried live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/live/), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.