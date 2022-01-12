Prime Minister Harris To Address The Permanent Council Of The Organization Of American States (OAS) Today

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 12, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is scheduled to address the Virtual Protocolary Meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) today, Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Prime Minister Harris is expected to use his presentation to the Permanent Council to share with the international community St. Kitts and Nevis’ strong economic performance under his Team Unity-led administration, as well as the Federation’s experience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Protocolary Meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States will be held under the theme, “Resilience for Sustainability and Development”.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the OAS, His Excellency Dr. Everson Hull currently serves as Chair of the Permanent Council.

The twin island nation is the first of five CARICOM Member States that will lead the distinguished organization over the next 15 months.

OAS Secretary General, His Excellency Louis Almagro Lemes; Assistant Secretary General, H.E. Nestor Mendez and Vice Chair of the Permanent Council and Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist are among the dignitaries who are expected to participate in today’s virtual meeting.