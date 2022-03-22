Prime Minister Harris Saddened to Learn Primary School Fire Was Maliciously Set

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 21, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is saddened by the report of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, which concluded that the fire that ravaged the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux on Friday (March 18) evening was intentionally set.

Prime Minister Harris and acting Minister of Education, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., were among the officials at the scene late Friday evening to observe firsthand the extent of the damage to the learning institution.

A press release from the Police Force issued on Sunday, March 20, stated that “The Police have determined that the fire at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School was intentionally carried out and the search for the perpetrator(s) is underway.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Crime, Mr. Andre Mitchell was quoted in the police press release as saying, “Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the fire was no accident. We have identified the areas in which several fires were lit. I am dismayed with the extent to which a person or persons have gone to damage an institution of learning that caters to our children. A vigorous investigation is being conducted to find, and bring to justice, the person or persons responsible for this crime.”

After learning of the police findings, Prime Minister Harris, who is the Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven, which includes the village of Molineux, expressed his dismay and disappointment.

On his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Harris wrote, “I am deeply saddened to hear that the fire at Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School was no accident but rather started maliciously. The children’s education will now be affected. Those children will also be sad to know that persons who should play a role in protecting and upholding their lives, chose instead to destroy their place of learning.”

The honourable Prime Minister is urging members of the community who may have knowledge or information pertaining to the incident to contact the authorities.

“Our country’s motto urges us to place ‘Country Above Self’. Let’s do just that and put our children’s interests first by bringing to task the culprits, who through their actions, have harmed them,” Dr. Harris said.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Tabernacle Police Station by dialing 465-7227, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

News of the horrific incident shook the nation after videos and pictures showing the building engulfed in huge flames began circulating late Friday evening via social media.