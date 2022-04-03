Prime Minister Harris Saddened by the Passing of His Friend, Mentor and Former Premier, H.E. Vance Amory

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 02, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended his sympathies to the family, loved ones and citizens and residents of the twin-island Federation on the passing of former Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Team Unity administration, Ambassador His Excellency Vance Amory.

Ambassador Amory passed away earlier today, Saturday, April 02, 2022, in the United Kingdom, where he was receiving medical treatment.

“Fellow citizens and residents, the death of Ambassador Vance Amory signal the passing of a true patriot and Elder Statesman who made a positive and indelible mark on the development of St. Kitts and Nevis over the course of his life,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The honourable Prime Minister described the late Premier of Nevis as a true friend, mentor and advisor who provided staunch leadership, particularly in the formation of the Team Unity coalition. As Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) then, Mr. Amory was one of the founding members of the Team Unity movement.

Dr. Harris said, “With his invaluable partnership and support, Team Unity was established with the mandate of transcending the traditionally limiting political boundaries and tribalism that had held back the development of our Federation for decades. As such, we owe it to Ambassador Amory’s memory to maintain the integrity and principles of the Team Unity movement to which he was fully committed from its inception, straight through to the historic launch in September 2013, and the general election victory – against all odds – in February 2015.”

“My life – and my journey as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis – have been enriched through Ambassador Amory’s wise counsel, solid friendship and steady temperament on which I had come to depend. I will miss him dearly but our loss is Heaven’s gain. As I pondered the passing of Ambassador Amory, my mind goes back to the last few days he would have spent here before travelling to the UK to receive medical treatment. I am happy that I would have been able to spend some time with him prior to his departure two weeks ago,” Prime Minister Harris added.

The late Vance Winkworth Amory served as Premier of Nevis between June 1992 and July 2006, and again from January 2013 to December 2017. Ambassador Amory also served as Senior Minister and Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs in the Federal Government.

A State Funeral is being planned for the late Vance Amory and a period of mourning will be observed in St. Kitts and Nevis. Flags in the Federation are also being flown at half-mast in honour of Ambassador Amory’s passing.